Police release images of people they want to speak to in connection with violent assault at Leamington nightclub

Police have released images of people they want to speak to in connection with a violent assault in Leamington.

At about 1.40am on March 17, it is reported that a man was assaulted when he attempted to intervene in a fight taking place in the smoking area outside Kelseys in High Street, Leamington.

The man suffered was injured and needed hospital treatment.

These are the original images released by police

Warwickshire Police said: "An appeal was issued earlier this year to try and identify the man pictured, as it is believed he may have information.

"As part of the investigation, an image of a second man has now been issued. Officers believe he may also have information about this incident.

"If anyone recognises either of the men pictured, please call 101, quoting incident number 357 of 17 March 2022.

"Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."