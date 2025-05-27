Police release images of two men wanted in connection with attempted murder in Nuneaton

By Advertiser Reporter
Published 27th May 2025, 17:14 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 17:20 BST

Police have released images of two men wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Nuneaton on May 9.

Michael Galbraith (pictured left), 26, is described as being 6’3” tall and of heavy build.

The second, 23-year-old Thomas Galbraith (pictured right) is described as being 5’8” tall and of medium build.

Both have links with Warwickshire, West Midlands, Kent, Bedfordshire and the south of the Republic of Ireland.

If you see them, or if you know of their whereabouts, call 999 straight away, giving 23/19341/25.

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

As part of the investigation one man, 28-year-old James Galbraith, of Limerick in Ireland, has been charged with attempted murder and threats to kill.

He has been remanded to appear before Warwick Crown Court on 20 June.

