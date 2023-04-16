Police release more information after bomb squad was called to flat in Leamington​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Police have released a bit more information after the bomb squad was called to a flat in Leamington

As we reported on Friday, officers were called to a property in Baxter Court in Camberwell Terrace at about 10am and put a cordon around the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers have still not provided many details but said a man has been arrested and that they were responding "to a concern for welfare for a man"

Police guard the scene at Baxter Court in Camberwell Terrace

"As a precaution, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team also attended and a cordon was in place while enquiries were carried out however this has since been removed," said Warwickshire Police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A man in his 30s was arrested and remains in police custody at this time."