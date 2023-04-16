Police release more information after bomb squad was called to flat in Leamington​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Police have released a bit more information after the bomb squad was called to a flat in Leamington
As we reported on Friday, officers were called to a property in Baxter Court in Camberwell Terrace at about 10am and put a cordon around the scene.
Officers have still not provided many details but said a man has been arrested and that they were responding "to a concern for welfare for a man"
"As a precaution, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team also attended and a cordon was in place while enquiries were carried out however this has since been removed," said Warwickshire Police.
"A man in his 30s was arrested and remains in police custody at this time."
Detective Inspector Chris Cook said: “This was a concerning incident and I want to reassure the local community that a full investigation is underway. The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area while officers and colleagues from EOD remain on Camberwell Terrace today. Where possible, please avoid the area to allow officers to continue to conduct their enquiries.”