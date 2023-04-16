Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Cause of death of much loved entertainer Paul O’Grady confirmed
4 hours ago UK leg of Orient Express scrapped due to Brexit
6 hours ago Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union reach agreement
7 hours ago Smart motorways axed: UK government scrap all new projects
7 hours ago Murray Melvin: Torchwood and A Taste of Honey star dies
9 hours ago BBC sends redundancy letters to top stars including Huw Edwards

Police release more information after bomb squad was called to flat in Leamington​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A man has been arrested

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Apr 2023, 15:33 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 15:33 BST

Police have released a bit more information after the bomb squad was called to a flat in Leamington

As we reported on Friday, officers were called to a property in Baxter Court in Camberwell Terrace at about 10am and put a cordon around the scene.

Officers have still not provided many details but said a man has been arrested and that they were responding "to a concern for welfare for a man"

Most Popular
Police guard the scene at Baxter Court in Camberwell TerracePolice guard the scene at Baxter Court in Camberwell Terrace
Police guard the scene at Baxter Court in Camberwell Terrace

"As a precaution, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team also attended and a cordon was in place while enquiries were carried out however this has since been removed," said Warwickshire Police.

"A man in his 30s was arrested and remains in police custody at this time."

Detective Inspector Chris Cook said: “This was a concerning incident and I want to reassure the local community that a full investigation is underway. The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area while officers and colleagues from EOD remain on Camberwell Terrace today. Where possible, please avoid the area to allow officers to continue to conduct their enquiries.”