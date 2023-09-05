Police renew appeal to help find Warwick man who has been missing for four months
Officers investigating a missing man have renewed their appeal four months on from his disappearance.
Stefan Watkins – also known as Lee – left his Warwick home on May 6 and police have been unable to locate the 47-year-old, who has connections to Coventry and parts of south Warwickshire.
He is described as white, around 6ft tall, with blue eyes and very short hair.
Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Collins, who is leading the investigation, said: “We’ve been working tirelessly to locate Stefan - using all investigative opportunities and data enquires, speaking with witnesses, and trawling CCTV.
“We’re following every lead possible and are appealing now for the public to help us if they think they’ve seen Stefan or know where he might be.
“If Stefan is safe and well, we’d ask him to contact urgently so we can put his family’s mind at rest."
Anyone with information should contact the force at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/