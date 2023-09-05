Register
Police renew appeal to help find Warwick man who has been missing for four months

He has connections to Coventry and parts of south Warwickshire.
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Sep 2023, 09:31 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 09:31 BST
Officers investigating a missing man have renewed their appeal four months on from his disappearance.

Stefan Watkins – also known as Lee – left his Warwick home on May 6 and police have been unable to locate the 47-year-old, who has connections to Coventry and parts of south Warwickshire.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall, with blue eyes and very short hair.

Stefan Watkins – also known as Lee – left his home in Warwick on May 6. Photo supplied by Warwickshire PoliceStefan Watkins – also known as Lee – left his home in Warwick on May 6. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police
Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Collins, who is leading the investigation, said: “We’ve been working tirelessly to locate Stefan - using all investigative opportunities and data enquires, speaking with witnesses, and trawling CCTV.

“We’re following every lead possible and are appealing now for the public to help us if they think they’ve seen Stefan or know where he might be.

“If Stefan is safe and well, we’d ask him to contact urgently so we can put his family’s mind at rest."

Anyone with information should contact the force at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Alternatively information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.