Police removed a dog left in a car while its owners went shopping in Rugby.

As temperatures reached the 30c mark today (Sunday), the poor dog was left in the vehicle in Elliott's Field Retail Park.

Officers from Rugby's Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to the scene and removed the dog from the vehicle.

