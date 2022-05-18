Police rush to scene after Range Rover stolen in Rugby, tracking down suspect and deploying stinger to stop them

File image.

At around 12.40pm on Tuesday, May 17, officers received a report that a Range Rover had been stolen from the driveway of a house on Back Lane.

The stolen vehicle was believed to be travelling in convoy with a second vehicle – which was quickly tracked down by roads policing officers

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Range Rover failed to stop and officers were then given the green light to pursue it.

Officers then used a stinger device in Binley Woods – which promptly brought the Range Rover to a safe stop.

A 19-year-old from Coventry was then arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

The car was recovered and the suspect remains in custody.

Operations Patrol Unit (OPU) Inspector Chloe Barnes said: “Thanks to a speedy response to the initial call, we were able to and quickly track down the vehicle and our tactically trained officers used their knowledge and training to maintain observations and engage in pursuit activity.

“After the driver of the vehicle failed to stop for them, we deployed the stinger device, which ultimately resulted in one man being arrested.

“Enquiries into the incident are currently ongoing and we’d appeal for anyone who was in the area of Back Lane in Birdingbury between 12.30pm and 1pm yesterday and saw anyone acting suspiciously to get in touch.

“Equally if anyone saw the vehicle and the manner it was being driven during the course of the pursuit, please contact us.

“Our aim is to do everything we can to keep our roads safe and in incidents such as these where we are made aware of vehicles being stolen, we will always strive to respond as quickly as possible, ensuring the suspect is arrested and stolen property is returned.

"Our officers will continue to work hard to make Warwickshire a hostile place for those committing crime.”