Police saw Rugby drink driver crash into car park post

Man arrested after a member of the public reported seeing a vehicle crashed into a bollard
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 6th Mar 2024, 15:41 GMT
A drink driver from Rugby was caught after police officers saw him crash into a post.

At Leamington Magistrates Court on March 1, Coman Bogdan, 34, was disqualified from driving for 48 months and sentenced to a Community Order with a 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Bogdon, from Aqua Place, was arrested after a member of the public reported seeing a vehicle crashed into a bollard in John Barford car park, Railway Terrace, Rugby.

More drink drivers have been in court this week.More drink drivers have been in court this week.
Officers attended and observed Bogdan driving his car into a post. He was arrested in the early hours of January 14 and later charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Bogdan was disqualified from driving for 48 months and sentenced to a Community Order with a 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. He must carry out 100 hours supervised unpaid work within the next 12 months and pay £135 costs and £114 victim surcharge.