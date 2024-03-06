Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drink driver from Rugby was caught after police officers saw him crash into a post.

At Leamington Magistrates Court on March 1, Coman Bogdan, 34, was disqualified from driving for 48 months and sentenced to a Community Order with a 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Bogdon, from Aqua Place, was arrested after a member of the public reported seeing a vehicle crashed into a bollard in John Barford car park, Railway Terrace, Rugby.

More drink drivers have been in court this week.

Officers attended and observed Bogdan driving his car into a post. He was arrested in the early hours of January 14 and later charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.