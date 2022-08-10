Police say argument in supermarket car park near Leamington is being investigated as a hate crime

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An argument in a supermarket car park spilled into a heated row which police are now investigating as a hate crime.

It is reported racist language was used during the incident in the car park of Sainsbury’s at Leamington Shopping Park.

Police are keen to speak to man who may have overheard the argument.

The row happened at around 5.30pm on Thursday June 30.

Warwickshire Police said: "It’s understood an elderly man was sat in a vehicle in the disabled parking bay during this time, and may have overheard the altercation.

"As part of enquiries, officers would like to speak to this man as he may be a key witness. If anyone knows who he may be, or if anyone else also witnessed this incident, please call 101.