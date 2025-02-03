Police search area of Coventry for missing Warwick man Stefan Watkins
Stefan, ,who was 47 at the time of his disappearance, was reported missing on May 23 2023 having not been seen for several weeks.
Enquiries have established there was a potential sighting of him at around 1.30am on Sunday May 7 2023 at the junction of Vauxhall Street and Berry Street in Hillfields, Coventry.
This area has been the focus for search teams.
Stefan – also known as Lee or ‘Lee Lee’ – is around six foot tall with blue eyes and short hair.
Searches took place over the weekend.
Detective Inspector Gareth Unett from Warwickshire Police Major Investigation Unit said: “We continue to work to find Stefan and remain open minded as to what may have happened to him.
"Unfortunately, our main line of enquiry is that he may have come to harm and we'd welcome any information that might help us locate him and bring some closure for his family and friends.”
In July last year, A woman was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in connection with Stefan’s disappearance.
Police later released CCTV footage showing what could be Stefan’s ‘final moments’.
Officers believe he could have been murdered after attending a party to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.
Detectives believe he was killed a short time later but his body has never been recovered.
Anyone with information can submit it through the portal, on the force website here https://mipp.police.uk/operation/23HQ23E51-PO2 or get in touch anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.