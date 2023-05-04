Police searching for sex offender believe he might be sleeping rough in Warwickshire

Steven Dunn, 46, is wanted for breaching his sex offender notification requirements

Police searching for registered sex offender believe he might be sleeping rough - possibly in the Warwickshire area

Steven Dunn, 46, is wanted for breaching his sex offender notification requirements.

Dunn has connections in Staffordshire, Warwickshire, Thames Valley and Scotland.

Police said: "We believe he may be sleeping rough.

"Anyone with any information is urged to contact us by calling 101 or by using the Live Chat function on our website – https://orlo.uk/1wf5Z