Police searching for sex offender believe he might be sleeping rough in Warwickshire

Steven Dunn, 46, is wanted for breaching his sex offender notification requirements

By The Newsroom
Published 4th May 2023, 16:16 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 16:19 BST

Police searching for registered sex offender believe he might be sleeping rough - possibly in the Warwickshire area

Steven Dunn, 46, is wanted for breaching his sex offender notification requirements.

Dunn has connections in Staffordshire, Warwickshire, Thames Valley and Scotland.

Steven Dunn, 46, is wanted for breaching his sex offender notification requirements.
Steven Dunn, 46, is wanted for breaching his sex offender notification requirements.

Police said: "We believe he may be sleeping rough.

"Anyone with any information is urged to contact us by calling 101 or by using the Live Chat function on our website – https://orlo.uk/1wf5Z

"If you’d like to report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.