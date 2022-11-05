Register
Police seek man with connections to Southam who is wanted for breaching terms of licence after release from prison

By Crime Reporter
4 minutes ago
Updated 5th Nov 2022, 9:05pm

Have you seen this man?

Richard Tony Cutler - who is also known by the surname Wilson - is wanted by police having served a sentence for robbery.

The 43-year-old was recently released from prison in Gloucestershire but has since breached the terms of his licence.

Richard Cutler. Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.

He has connections to Nuneaton, Southam and Coventry.

Warwickshire Police are asking anyone who sees him or knows where he might be to get in touch by calling 101.