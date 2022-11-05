Police seek man with connections to Southam who is wanted for breaching terms of licence after release from prison
Have you seen Richard Tony Cutler (pictured)? Cutler - who is also known by the surname Wilson - is wanted by police having served a sentence for robbery
Richard Tony Cutler - who is also known by the surname Wilson - is wanted by police having served a sentence for robbery.
The 43-year-old was recently released from prison in Gloucestershire but has since breached the terms of his licence.
He has connections to Nuneaton, Southam and Coventry.
Warwickshire Police are asking anyone who sees him or knows where he might be to get in touch by calling 101.