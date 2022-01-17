Police seek man with links to Nuneaton and Coventry

Michael Nicholls

Police are appealing for help in locating a man who they say may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

Officers would like to speak to Michael Nicholls, 41, in relation to an assault which occurred on November 20 last year.

They describe him as being around 5'8" tall and of a proportionate build. His has links to Nuneaton and Coventry.

Anyone who has seen Michael or knows of his whereabouts, is asked not to approach him but call Warwickshire Police on 101.