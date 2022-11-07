Police seek phone footage of Warwick attack which left boy with life-changing injuries

Detectives are appealing for video footage after an attack in Warwick which has left a teenage boy with life-changing injuries.

At around 6.40pm on Saturday, October 15, a teenage boy was attacked by a group of males in a field to the back of Warwick’s St Michael’s Hospital.

The boy sustained life-changing injuries to his face – requiring hospital treatment.

Officers have arrested five males in connection with the incident, with two charged with Grievous Bodily Harm and remanded in custody.

As the investigation progresses, they are now seeking mobile phone footage of the incident, which is believed to be in circulation.