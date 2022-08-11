Police seek Rugby man in connection with house fire - call 999 if you see him

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire Police would like to speak with a Rugby man in connection with a fire on Coton Road in the town, which took place yesterday (Wednesday, August 10).

Officers would like to speak with 37-year-old James Brown in connection with the house fire, which started at about 12.15pm.

Brown may have information that can assist with the police’s enquiries.

Brown is described as a white male, 5’7, and of slim build.

He has links to the Hillmorton area of Rugby.

Anyone has seen him or knows of his whereabouts can call 101 quoting incident number 184 of August 10 2022.