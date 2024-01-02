Police seeking public's help in finding wanted man with connections to Leamington - have you seen him?

A warrant was issued after he failed to appear in court.

After failing to appear at court, a warrant has been issued for Neil Coveney’s arrest. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

Police are seeking the public's help in finding a wanted man who has connections to Leamington.

The 41-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.