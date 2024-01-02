Police seeking public's help in finding wanted man with connections to Leamington - have you seen him?
A warrant was issued after he failed to appear in court.
Police are seeking the public's help in finding a wanted man who has connections to Leamington.
After failing to appear at court, a warrant has been issued for Neil Coveney’s arrest.
The 41-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.
If anyone has seen Coveney or knows where he might be, they should contact Warwickshire Police at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/