Police seize Audi after unsupervised learner driver caught behind wheel with no insurance
Police have seized an Audi after the driver was caught behind the wheel in Rugby with a provisional licence and no insurance.
The Audi driver, who was unsupervised and driving without L plates, was stopped in Whitehall Road over the weekend.
Police also stopped a Red Mitsubishi on the B4100 Banbury Road near Bishops Tachbrook.
The driver also had no insurance and a provisional licence.
Both drivers have been reported to court and the vehicles seized.