Police seize Audi after unsupervised learner driver caught behind wheel with no insurance

Police have seized an Audi after the driver was caught behind the wheel in Rugby with a provisional licence and no insurance.

The Audi driver, who was unsupervised and driving without L plates, was stopped in Whitehall Road over the weekend.

Police also stopped a Red Mitsubishi on the B4100 Banbury Road near Bishops Tachbrook.

The driver also had no insurance and a provisional licence.