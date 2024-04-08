Police seize Audi after unsupervised learner driver caught behind wheel with no insurance

Both drivers have been reported to court and the vehicles seized
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 8th Apr 2024, 10:15 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 10:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have seized an Audi after the driver was caught behind the wheel in Rugby with a provisional licence and no insurance.

The Audi driver, who was unsupervised and driving without L plates, was stopped in Whitehall Road over the weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police also stopped a Red Mitsubishi on the B4100 Banbury Road near Bishops Tachbrook.

The driver also had no insurance and a provisional licence.

Both drivers have been reported to court and the vehicles seized.