Police seize Audi and modified E-scooter in Rugby
The driver hadn’t had a valid MOT since October 2024 or tax since November 2024.
The vehicle, pulled over in Merttens Drive, was seized for the offences.
A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “Whilst officers were dealing with this vehicle, a person on an E-Scooter went to ride past.
“They were stopped and reported for driving a mechanically propelled vehicle with no insurance, tax and MOT.
“When looking at the E-Scooter, officers noticed that it had been modified with a lower handle bar as well as the original.
“It is believed that this is for the purpose of a child to hold onto, putting them in serious danger.
“E-Scooters are and always have been illegal to ride in public due to lack of insurance and safety.
“If you have one, consider putting it away for the foreseeable as they will be seized if you are riding them in public.”
The penalty for driving (or riding) a vehicle with no insurance is six points and a £300 fine.