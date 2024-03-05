Police seize BMW after driver caught behind wheel in Rugby with no insurance
The driver was reported to court for the offences
Police stopped a BMW in Rugby and discovered the driver had no insurance.
They pulled the car over in Newbold Road, Rugby, yesterday (Monday).
The driver had no insurance and had a revoked refused driving licence.
Police reported the motorist to the court for the offences and the vehicle was seized.