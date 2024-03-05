Police seize BMW after driver caught behind wheel in Rugby with no insurance

The driver was reported to court for the offences
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 5th Mar 2024, 09:39 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 09:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police stopped a BMW in Rugby and discovered the driver had no insurance.

They pulled the car over in Newbold Road, Rugby, yesterday (Monday).

The driver had no insurance and had a revoked refused driving licence.

Police reported the motorist to the court for the offences and the vehicle was seized.