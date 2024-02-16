Police seize car driven by provisional licence holder in Rugby
The driver has been reported for the offences
Police have seized a car in Rugby driven by a provisional licence holder.The driver, who was not insured to drive the vehicle, has been reported for the offences.
Another driver was stopped and charged for filming the incident on his mobile phone while behind the wheel.
They were stopped near Rugby Town Hall this week.