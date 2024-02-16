Register
Police seize car driven by provisional licence holder in Rugby

The driver has been reported for the offences
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 16th Feb 2024, 12:36 GMT
Police have seized a car in Rugby driven by a provisional licence holder.The driver, who was not insured to drive the vehicle, has been reported for the offences.

Another driver was stopped and charged for filming the incident on his mobile phone while behind the wheel.

They were stopped near Rugby Town Hall this week.

