Police seize car in Rugby and issue warning to motorists

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Aug 2024, 15:48 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2024, 15:48 BST
Police have seized an illegal car in Coton Park and issued a warning to Rugby motorists.

A Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN) means that a vehicle is declared off the road and cannot be kept on a public road.

A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “Remember, if you declare your vehicle as SORN it should not be on the public highway.”