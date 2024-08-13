Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have seized an illegal car in Coton Park and issued a warning to Rugby motorists.

A Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN) means that a vehicle is declared off the road and cannot be kept on a public road.

A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “Remember, if you declare your vehicle as SORN it should not be on the public highway.”