Police seize car stolen from Rugby hours after it was taken in crackdown on vehicle crime

Police are cracking down on vehicle crime.

Police seized a car stolen from Rugby yesterday morning (Tuesday) after they stopped it in Hatton.

The two men arrested were amongst five arrested across the county as the force continues is crackdown on vehicle crime.

Inspector Wayne Reynolds, vehicle crime lead for Warwickshire Police, said: “Tackling vehicle crime is a top priority for the force. This action and the proactive approach being taken to tackle vehicle crime should act as a warning to criminals that we are looking for you and we are making it as difficult as possible for you to operate in Warwickshire.

“It is important the public help us make the county as hostile as possible for criminals by taking simple steps to protect their vehicles.”

