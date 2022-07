A Ford Focus that has been abandoned in a Wellesbourne street for more than three months has been seized by police.

A car that has been abandoned in a Wellesbourne street for more than three months has been seized by police.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers received reports from residents about the Ford Focus so went over to check it out.

"We completed a check and found the vehicle to be untaxed," said officers from Warwickshire Police's OPU Warwickshire unit.