Police seize caravan after telling unauthorised encampment to leave Lutterworth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have seized a caravan after telling an unauthorised encampment to leave Lutterworth.

Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police served paperwork requiring the vehicles to be moved, after complaints from residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But one person did not remove their vehicle - and he ended up in handcuffs.

Police seized this vehicle after telling an unauthorised encampment to leave Lutterworth. Photo: Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police.

The police said: "Unfortunately for one person, they forgot to come back and move it. Despite the best efforts of family members, their persuasion didn't work and we seized it.

"One male ended up in handcuffs after we found out he was wanted. A good result today!