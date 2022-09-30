Register
Police seize drugs and a stolen e-bike after vehicle stops in the Warwick area​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A man from Warwick has been arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and driving under the influence of drugs

By The Newsroom
Friday, 30th September 2022, 11:57 am
Updated Friday, 30th September 2022, 11:58 am
Vehicle stops overnight in the Warwick area led to the seizure of drugs and a stolen electric bike.
When officers stopped a car for speeding in Peregrine Way, Warwick, in the early hours of this morning (Friday), they seized a stolen electric bike and arrested a man from Shirley on suspicion of theft and going equipped.

Warwickshire Police also stopped a car without a number plate on the M40 this morning and seized suspected cannabis and cocaine.

A man from Warwick has been arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and driving under the influence of drugs.