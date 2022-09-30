Police seize drugs and a stolen e-bike after vehicle stops in the Warwick area​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Vehicle stops overnight in the Warwick area led to the seizure of drugs and a stolen electric bike.

When officers stopped a car for speeding in Peregrine Way, Warwick, in the early hours of this morning (Friday), they seized a stolen electric bike and arrested a man from Shirley on suspicion of theft and going equipped.

Warwickshire Police also stopped a car without a number plate on the M40 this morning and seized suspected cannabis and cocaine.