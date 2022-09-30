Police seize drugs and a stolen e-bike after vehicle stops in the Warwick area
A man from Warwick has been arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and driving under the influence of drugs
Vehicle stops overnight in the Warwick area led to the seizure of drugs and a stolen electric bike.
When officers stopped a car for speeding in Peregrine Way, Warwick, in the early hours of this morning (Friday), they seized a stolen electric bike and arrested a man from Shirley on suspicion of theft and going equipped.
Warwickshire Police also stopped a car without a number plate on the M40 this morning and seized suspected cannabis and cocaine.
