Police seize drugs and money after stops in Leek Wootton and Leamington

Three people have been arrested

Three people are being investigated by police after money and drugs were seized when officers from the County Lines disruption team made a series of stops this week.

On Tuesday (March 1) a 57-year-old man from Kenilworth was arrested and suspected class A drugs seized after a car was stopped in Warwick Road, Leek Wootton.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers seized more drugs yesterday (Thursday March 3) after they searched a woman in Alexandra Road, Leamington.

She was also arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Wayne Constable, 35, of Clapham Terrace, Leamington was also arrested yesterday after officers seized suspected heroin and crack cocaine in Charlotte Street in Leamington.

He was later charged with possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply and will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Friday March 4).