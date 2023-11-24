Police seize drugs in Leamington and Warwick
Police have seize drugs in Leamington and Warwick this week - including around 170 cannabis plants from a raid.
Plain clothed detectives from Leamington Serious and Organised Crime Team detained two men after spotting a suspected drug deal in the Parade in Leamington.
The men were taken back to Leamington Police Station for a search where £200 of crack cocaine and £500 cash were seized.
A 45-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and a 33-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
Also this week, officers from the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a warrant at a house in Cowper Close in Warwick where they seized almost 170 plants.
No arrests have been made as yet in connection to the warrant.
Police also made several other arrests across the county in connection to drug offences.