Police seize drugs in Leamington and Warwick

Two men from Leamington were arrested.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have seize drugs in Leamington and Warwick this week - including around 170 cannabis plants from a raid.

Plain clothed detectives from Leamington Serious and Organised Crime Team detained two men after spotting a suspected drug deal in the Parade in Leamington.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The men were taken back to Leamington Police Station for a search where £200 of crack cocaine and £500 cash were seized.

Officers from Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a warrant at a house in Cowper Close, Warwick where they seized almost 170 plants. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

A 45-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and a 33-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Also this week, officers from the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a warrant at a house in Cowper Close in Warwick where they seized almost 170 plants.

No arrests have been made as yet in connection to the warrant.