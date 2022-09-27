Police seize knife, suspected class A drugs and stolen car after stopping vehicle in Leamington
Police officers seized a knife, suspected class A drugs and a stolen car after stopping a vehicle in Leamington last night (Monday).
The car, which was stopped on stopped in Kenilworth Road, had been reported stolen from Coventry earlier in the evening.
A 42-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of class A drugs, possession of a knife and drink driving.
A 39-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without consent.