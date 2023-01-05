Police seize large amount of cannabis after stopping suspicious car in Leamington

A 37-year-old man in the car was arrested.

Police seized a large amount of cannabis after stopping a suspicious car in Leamington.

Police seized a large amount of cannabis after stopping a suspicious car in Leamington.

A 37-year-old man in the car was arrested.

Advertisement

A police spokesperson said: "Officers on patrol from Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested a man in Shrubland Street, Leamington after they spotted a suspicious vehicle. After stopping the car they smelt cannabis and carried out a search. They seized a large quantity of cannabis and arrested a 37-year-old man from Leamington. He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue."

Detective Constable Sian Cook said: “These arrests and seizures show our commitment to disrupting those involved in dealing drugs and profiting from the trade.

Advertisement

“We will continue to tackle the supply of drugs in the county and the exploitation of vulnerable members of communities.”