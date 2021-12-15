Police seize more than £50k of Class A and B drugs after raiding two addresses in Rugby

Photo: Warwickshire Police.

Three people have been arrested and a sizeable quantity of hard drugs has been taken off Rugby's streets after police raided to addresses in Rugby yesterday.

At 11am on December 14 police raided properties on Arnold Street and Park Road, also stopping a car on the A5.

As a result, what police described as a 'significant' amount of class A and class B drugs, including suspected cocaine, MDMA and cannabis with an estimated value of more than £50,000, were seized from the properties, as well as £7,000 in cash.

Following the warrants, Det Sgt Alan Gardner from Rugby Proactive CID, said: “We’re really pleased with yesterday’s result, which has enabled a significant quantity of illegal drugs to be taken off the streets.

"This has been a collective effort to understand, collate and proactively target those involved. Rugby Proactive Team will continue to tackle and prevent the supply of drugs in our communities.

"We hope these warrants have shown that we take this seriously and will continually target and disrupt those involved in drugs offences in Rugby.”

A police spokesperson added: "If anyone has any concerns about the production or supply or illegal drugs, please report it to us at www.warwickshire.police.uk, by calling 101 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.