Police seize over £70k worth of drugs from house in Leamington

Police have seized over £70k worth of drugs from house in Leamington. Photo by Warwickshire Police

Police officers have seized more than £70,000 worth of drugs from a house in Leamington.

Warwickshire Police said officers found 800 grams of cocaine from the property last week, as well as £14,000 in cash

A man has been charged in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police added: “Another excellent result by our officers in the ongoing challenge of targeting and disrupting the supply of drugs in Warwickshire.”