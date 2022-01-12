Police seize substantial amount of heroin and crack cocaine after spotting suspected drug deal in Leamington

Police have seized a substantial amount of heroin and crack cocaine after spotting a suspected drug deal in Leamington.

Officers from the County Lines Disruption Team stopped a BMW in Rock Mill Lane yesterday afternoon (Tuesday January 11).

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "Following a search officers seized a substantial amount of heroin and crack cocaine, and cash."

Lionel Sop, 28, of no fixed abode, was arrested and later charged with possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply and driving without a licence and insurance. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).

A couple of hours later, officers from Nuneaton Proactive CID detained a man after spotting a suspected drug deal in High Street, Nuneaton. They seized cash, heroin and cocaine.