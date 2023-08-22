Police seize three untaxed vehicles in Rugby after warnings ignored
“We gave the owner a warning to remove the vehicles by leaving a ticket on them but, when this was ignored, we returned and seized these three vehicles”
Police have seized three untaxed vehicles in Rugby after the owners ignored warnings.
When warnings left on the vehicles in Somers Road weren’t acted upon, the police returned and seized them all.
A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “We'll continue to patrol the area and seize any further vehicles with no road tax.”