Police seize vehicle after stopping motorist in Warwick for 'appalling driving'

By Lucie Green
Published 21st Jan 2024, 15:22 GMT
Police stopped a vehicle in Warwick for ‘appalling driving’ and found the person behind the wheel was only a provisional licence holder.

Officers Warwickshire Police’s Operations Patrol Unit spotted the vehicle on Spinney Hill in Warwick.

A spokesman said: “The vehicle was stopped due to the appalling standard of driving. Checks showed the unsupervised driver was a provisional licence holder.”