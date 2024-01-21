Police seize vehicle after stopping motorist in Warwick for 'appalling driving'
Police stopped a vehicle in Warwick for ‘appalling driving’ and found the person behind the wheel was only a provisional licence holder.
Officers Warwickshire Police’s Operations Patrol Unit spotted the vehicle on Spinney Hill in Warwick.
A spokesman said: “The vehicle was stopped due to the appalling standard of driving. Checks showed the unsupervised driver was a provisional licence holder.”