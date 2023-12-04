Register
Police seize vehicle from driver in Rugby who was on road without insurance

They are urging motorists to check they have valid insurance before taking vehicles on the road
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 4th Dec 2023, 14:16 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 14:16 GMT
Rugby Police officers have seized another vehicle from a driver who was on the road with no insurance.

Other driving offences include driving without a driving licence covering a vehicle of the class being driven; driving without insurance; driving without an MOT and driving while disqualified.