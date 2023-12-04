Police seize vehicle from driver in Rugby who was on road without insurance
They are urging motorists to check they have valid insurance before taking vehicles on the road
Rugby Police officers have seized another vehicle from a driver who was on the road with no insurance.
They are urging motorists to check they have valid insurance before taking their vehicles on the road.
Other driving offences include driving without a driving licence covering a vehicle of the class being driven; driving without insurance; driving without an MOT and driving while disqualified.