Police seized car from newly-passed driver near Warwick - who may now have to retake their test
A newly-passed driver had their car seized and is likely to have to redo their driving test after a police stop near Warwick.
Checks showed that the driver was not covered on the insurance - and a closer look at the vehicle also revealed that the front near side tyre was worn beyond the legal limit.
Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit, who stopped the car on the A452 Banbury Spur, said: "The driver was well aware as this was an advisory on his MOT in May, 4,000 miles ago.
"As he is a probationary licence holder, he is likely going to revert back to a provisional licence and will have to start all over again."