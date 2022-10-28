Police seized car from newly-passed driver near Warwick - who may now have to retake their test

Checks showed that the driver was not covered on the insurance - and a closer look at the vehicle also revealed that the front near side tyre was worn beyond the legal limit.

Checks showed that the driver was not covered on the insurance - and a closer look at the vehicle also revealed that the front near side tyre was worn beyond the legal limit.

Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit, who stopped the car on the A452 Banbury Spur, said: "The driver was well aware as this was an advisory on his MOT in May, 4,000 miles ago.