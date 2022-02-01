Police shocked to find baby sitting on the lap of a passenger in 'dangerous' car near Warwick

Police were shocked to discover numerous faults with a car they stopped near Warwick - and were even more stunned to find a baby sitting on the lap of a passenger,
The Vauxhall Insignia was seized and the driver was reported for many offences.
The car was stopped on the M40 southbound near Warwick.
A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "The driver had a space saver tyre on the rear offside and was travelling at 70 mph.
"The driver had no insurance, no driving licence and the vehicle tax expired last September.
"We stopped the vehicle and found it to be in a dangerous condition with defective bodywork and the battery cover loose and melting on top of the engine manifold.
"The driver also had a young baby sat on the lap of a rear seat passenger with no form of child seat or restraint."