Police sneak up on two suspects stealing fuel from parked HGV near Warwick

One of the suspects tried to run away but was found after an extensive search
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Jan 2024, 08:26 GMT
Police sneaked up on two suspects stealing fuel from a parked HGV near Warwick last night (Sunday).

One of the suspects was detained but the other managed to run off after officers spotted them near to Longbridge Island.

However, the runaway was found and arrested following an extensive area search.