A driver had his BMW seized by police in Warwick after officers caught him cutting up another driver.

The motorist had previously been warned about his behaviour so police took the vehicle from him on this occasion.

"We witnessed the driver cut another vehicle up at the traffic junction," said Warwickshire Police.

"The driver had previously been issued a Section 59 warning due to the manner of the driving.