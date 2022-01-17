Police spot caravan in Stratford stolen in 2019 from Derby

A late-night patrol around the Stratford area yesterday, Sunday, paid off for Warwickshire Rural Crime Team officers after they found a caravan that had been stolen from the Derby area in 2019.

The people living in it were interviewed to find out how they came to be in possession of it, while other officers arranged for it to be removed.

A spokesman said: "We have contacted the true owners of the caravan to inform them of our discovery and hope to return it to them ASAP.

"Our team has recently undergone a slight restructuring of officers shifts to ensure more RCT officers are on duty at the same time. This adjustment was implemented to make our team more self-sufficient in situations where it's useful to have higher officer numbers.

"We look forward to bringing you more results from this new way of working and hopefully we can introduce our new sergeant as soon as he lands with the team."