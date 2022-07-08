Police spot suspected drug deal in Leamington town centre - and find lock knife on suspect

A woman has been arrested after police spotted a suspected drug deal in Leamington town centre on Wednesday afternoon (July 6).

And when officers searched her, they found a lock knife, cash and drug paraphernalia.

The detectives from Leamington Proactive CID were on plain clothed patrols when they spotted the suspected deal near the Royal Pump Rooms.

They said: "A 36-year-old woman from Leamington was detained and searched, and officers seized drug paraphernalia, cash and a lock knife."

She was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and possession of a knife. She was later bailed while enquiries continue.