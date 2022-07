Police spotted this stolen Mini being driven around Leamington and arrested two people inside.

The driver tested positive for drug driving as well as not having a valid licence or insurance.

Warwickshire Police said: "Two occupants were arrested from the vehicle for taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

"The driver also tested positive for drug driving, had no valid driving licence and no insurance.