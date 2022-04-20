Police spring on town centre drugs deal after Rugby First CCTV operators spot two men behaving suspiciously

Photo credit: Warwickshire Police.

At around 1.10pm yesterday, April 19, the Rugby First camera operators spotted a suspected drug deal taking place in the town centre.

The operators alerted the police – and moments later plain clothes officers made two arrests on Evereux Way.

The suspects, both aged 19 and from Coventry, were arrested and taken to custody when they were found to be in possession of suspected Class A drugs, a quantity of cash and a mobile phone.

The suspects have been released on bail while investigations continue.

Detective Constable Gary Hammond, Warwickshire Police, said “this is a great example of partnership working between Rugby First BID Town Centre CCTV and Rugby Proactive CID officers.