Police step up patrols and track down stolen vehicles in Rugby borough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have recovered stolen vehicles in the Rugby borough this week.

A Toyota Aygo taken in a burglary in Craven Road, Rugby, was found abandoned In Lutterworth with the key still in the ignition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers also spotted a stolen white Citroën Van on the A428 Church Lawford. It had been taken from Coventry.

An abandoned van in Long Lawford was also recovered.