Police step up patrols and track down stolen vehicles in Rugby borough

“We have some positive leads into locating the offenders involved”
By Lucie Green
Published 8th May 2024
Updated 8th May 2024, 13:02 BST
Police have recovered stolen vehicles in the Rugby borough this week.

A Toyota Aygo taken in a burglary in Craven Road, Rugby, was found abandoned In Lutterworth with the key still in the ignition.

Officers also spotted a stolen white Citroën Van on the A428 Church Lawford. It had been taken from Coventry.

An abandoned van in Long Lawford was also recovered.

A police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing with some positive leads into locating the offenders involved.”