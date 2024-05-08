Police step up patrols and track down stolen vehicles in Rugby borough
Police have recovered stolen vehicles in the Rugby borough this week.
A Toyota Aygo taken in a burglary in Craven Road, Rugby, was found abandoned In Lutterworth with the key still in the ignition.
Officers also spotted a stolen white Citroën Van on the A428 Church Lawford. It had been taken from Coventry.
An abandoned van in Long Lawford was also recovered.
A police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing with some positive leads into locating the offenders involved.”