Police stop Coventry ice cream van driver - and it wasn't for a 99
Police stopped a Coventry ice cream van driver – and it wasn’t for a 99.
He was pulled over by officers from the Operational Patrol Unit for Warwickshire Police on the A428 and initially tried to claim he was permitted to drive.
Officers provided him with a screen shot of his own licence which prompted him to admit to driving while disqualified and without any insurance.
At court on August 30, he was fined a total of £124, had his ban extended by 24 months and is now required to participate in a rehabilitation activity.