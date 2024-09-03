Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police stopped a Coventry ice cream van driver – and it wasn’t for a 99.

He was pulled over by officers from the Operational Patrol Unit for Warwickshire Police on the A428 and initially tried to claim he was permitted to drive.

Officers provided him with a screen shot of his own licence which prompted him to admit to driving while disqualified and without any insurance.

At court on August 30, he was fined a total of £124, had his ban extended by 24 months and is now required to participate in a rehabilitation activity.