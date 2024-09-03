Police stop Coventry ice cream van driver - and it wasn't for a 99

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 09:38 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2024, 09:39 BST
He was pulled over by officers from the Operational Patrol Unit for Warwickshire Police on the A428 and initially tried to claim he was permitted to drive.

Officers provided him with a screen shot of his own licence which prompted him to admit to driving while disqualified and without any insurance.

At court on August 30, he was fined a total of £124, had his ban extended by 24 months and is now required to participate in a rehabilitation activity.