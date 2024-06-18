Police stop dangerous Warwickshire driver with tyre stinger device and discover suspected class A drugs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police stopped a dangerous Warwickshire driver after a 20 minute chase using a tyre stinger device.

Police attempted to stop it on the A5 near Hinckley yesterday (Monday, June 17) but the driver had other ideas.

A police spokesman said: “After a 20 minute pursuit the Fiesta was stung, deflating both front tyres. The driver continued to drive on rims before we got it stopped on Coleshill Road in Atherstone.

“One in custody for dangerous driving, failing to stop and possession of suspected class A drugs.