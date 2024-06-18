Police stop dangerous Warwickshire driver with tyre stinger device and discover suspected class A drugs
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police stopped a dangerous Warwickshire driver after a 20 minute chase using a tyre stinger device.
Police attempted to stop it on the A5 near Hinckley yesterday (Monday, June 17) but the driver had other ideas.
A police spokesman said: “After a 20 minute pursuit the Fiesta was stung, deflating both front tyres. The driver continued to drive on rims before we got it stopped on Coleshill Road in Atherstone.
“One in custody for dangerous driving, failing to stop and possession of suspected class A drugs.
“Another great result and a fantastic bit of teamwork from traffic, firearms and dogs.”