Police stop driver of smoking car in Binley Woods and seize the vehicle

Police stopped the driver of a Peugeot 308 in Binley Woods after spotting smoke drifting across the carriageway this week.

The vehicle was smoking heavily from the exhaust on the A46 northbound.

A police spokesman said: “We stopped the vehicle to speak to the driver about the Issue and found they had no insurance and an expired provisional driving licence. We seized the vehicle and reported the driver for the offences.”