Police stop takeaway food delivery driver in Rugby...and take away the vehicle
Police stopped a driver delivering takeaway food in Rugby yesterday...and ended up taking away the vehicle.
The car was seized on Sunday night when police discovered the driver didn't have a valid licence, nor were they insured for business use.
A police spokesman said: “We apologise to the person who didn't receive their takeaway, but the only thing this driver will be delivering for a while is an explanation to the courts as to why they felt the law didn't apply to them.
"Big orange truck summoned and another illegal car taken off our town's roads.”