Police got more than they bargained for when they stopped this untaxed vehicle near Stoneleigh.

While looking inside, they found a wanted man sat on a box in the cargo area.

"The passenger need not have worried about how to get home as they were wanted on warrant for failing to appear at court," said Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit.

