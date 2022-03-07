Police tackle motorbike nuisance near Bedworth and Kingsbury

Anti-social motorbike riders in two different locations were the target of police at the weekend.
Yesterday, Sunday, officers went to Old Hawkesbury golf course near Bedworth and Piccadilly village near Kingsbury where a large number of bikes were being ridden off road.
A spokesman said: "On arrival the majority of the riders of the quads and bikes dispersed. However officers were able to identify their transporting vehicles parked nearby and therefore the registered keepers will be receiving appropriate paperwork in the post, and further enquiries will continue to prosecute where applicable."
One of the bikes was seized and other riders were issued with suitable warnings.
The spokesman added: "The land at Hawkesbury and Kingsbury Link next to the MOD land, is not a suitable location to use any off road vehicles. Anyone identified as commiting offences can expect to have their vehicle seized and can be reported for the offences."