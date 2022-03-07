Police tackle motorbike nuisance near Bedworth and Kingsbury

Anti-social motorbike riders in two different locations were the target of police at the weekend.

Anti-social motorbike riders in two different locations were the target of police at the weekend.

Yesterday, Sunday, officers went to Old Hawkesbury golf course near Bedworth and Piccadilly village near Kingsbury where a large number of bikes were being ridden off road.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: "On arrival the majority of the riders of the quads and bikes dispersed. However officers were able to identify their transporting vehicles parked nearby and therefore the registered keepers will be receiving appropriate paperwork in the post, and further enquiries will continue to prosecute where applicable."

One of the bikes was seized and other riders were issued with suitable warnings.