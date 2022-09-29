Police take action after spotting a man behaving suspiciously as he left a house in Rugby

A Rugby man in has been charged and suspected heroin seized after police spotted a man behaving suspiciously as he left a house.

Rugby detectives were conducting a plain-clothes patrol in the area on September 27 when they noticed a man leaving a Brownsover house and behaving suspiciously.

They stopped and searched the man, finding suspected heroin on him.

Shortly after, they entered the house, finding cash, phones drugs paraphernalia and suspected heroin.

Christian Mistry, 45, who was inside the house, was then arrested and subsequently charged with possessing heroin with intent to supply.